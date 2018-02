Tobacco Co. Merits Win In Transfer Fraud Row, Judge Advises

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 11:58 PM EST) -- A magistrate judge recommended Tuesday that a federal court find in favor of a Florida tobacco company on its claim that a cigarette manufacturer fraudulently transferred assets to a related company to avoid paying a multimillion-dollar judgment, finding a check sent by the defendants does not render the issue moot.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Lurana S. Snow rejected a bid by defendant Smokers Best Group LLC, which was on the receiving end of the alleged fraudulent transfer, to escape Aldar Tobacco Group's claim by paying off the outstanding balance...

