EU Regulator Seeks Curbs On Risky Fund Practices

Law360, London (February 14, 2018, 4:18 PM GMT) -- A European financial markets regulator pushed on Wednesday for new rules to prevent investment funds from having too little cash on hand when investors ask for their payouts, which could pose risks to the broader sector during a market downturn.



The European Systemic Risk Board, established in 2010 to help ward off financial risk in the European Union, urged the European Securities and Markets Authority, or ESMA, and the European Commission to provide fund managers with new ways to lessen the pressure on liquidity and to...

