EU Commission Poised To Outline Green Finance Measures

Law360, London (February 14, 2018, 4:43 PM GMT) -- The European Commission is ready to introduce a series of ambitious policy measures to steer banks and other financial institutions toward environmentally-friendly finance and investment, a senior EU official has said.



Valdis Dombrovskis, vice-president responsible for financial services at the Commission, set out some of the legislative proposals the EU's executive body hopes to introduce in the coming months as part of its “action plan” to stimulate investment in the sustainable finance markets.



“For sustainable finance to reach its true potential we need to provide the...

