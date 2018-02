Lloyd’s Of London Quizzes Members On GDPR Readiness

Law360, London (February 14, 2018, 5:19 PM GMT) -- Lloyd’s of London said Wednesday it is assessing how ready its global network of more than 4,000 coverholders is for the European Union’s formidable data protection regime, which comes into force in May.



The Lloyd’s Market Association, which represents members of the world’s biggest specialty insurance market, has sent out a questionnaire to the firms as it seeks to gauge preparedness for the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, known as GDPR.



With less than 100 days to go, Lloyd’s says the responses will help its managing...

