British Investment Scammer Gets Maximum 15-Year UK Ban

Law360, London (February 14, 2018, 3:52 PM GMT) -- A British businessman wanted in the U.S. over an alleged $37 million bitcoin scam has been banned from conducting business in the U.K. for 15 years after a court found that he had misled investors, losing them hundreds of thousands of pounds, the government’s Insolvency Service said Wednesday.



The High Court in London disqualified Renwick Haddow on Feb. 9 for misleading investors into believing that his company, Agri Firma Capital Ltd., had bought farmland in Australia and Lithuania, and promising them unachievable returns from wheat investment...

