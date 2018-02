Barclays Heads To Court On $3B Qatar Loan Charge

Law360, London (February 14, 2018, 4:08 PM GMT) -- Lawyers representing Barclays Bank appeared in a London court on Wednesday to face a charge of unlawful financial assistance brought against the British lender relating to a $3 billion loan the bank made to Qatar in 2008.



Robin Barclay appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on behalf of Barclays Bank PLC, which was charged earlier this week by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office over actions connected to the bank’s emergency fundraising in the teeth of the financial crisis.



During a hearing that lasted a matter of minutes, Emma...

