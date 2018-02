Lawyer Denies Liability Over £600K Axis Insurance Payout

Law360, London (February 14, 2018, 6:47 PM GMT) -- A lawyer being sued by Axis Specialty Europe SE over a disputed insurance payout has denied he is liable to reimburse the insurer more than £600,000 ($839,000), despite admitting that his decision to advance client payments without authorization lies at the root of the claim.



Mark Payne, a former partner at Wiggin Osborne Fullerlove, has admitted in new court filings that the £626,000 payment he made from funds held by the law firm for its client Fallowfield Ltd. was a breach of trust, but he believed...

To view the full article, register now.