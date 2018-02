Injury Firm Called Out On ‘Meritless’ Fee-Shirking Argument

Law360, London (February 14, 2018, 8:20 PM GMT) -- Two medical insurance service firms have hit back against a personal injury law firm they claim owes them as much as £1.8 million ($2.5 million) in fees, saying the law firm’s argument that it is under no obligation to account for unpaid fees lacks credibility.



Your Lawyers, a law firm specializing in personal injury, clinical, medical and negligence claims, said in its November 2017 defense that forcing it to account for thousands of medical report fees would be unreasonable and disproportionate.



But in documents filed with...

To view the full article, register now.