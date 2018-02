Pension Scheme Says Debt Regs No Defense For Shipping Co.

Law360, London (February 15, 2018, 3:04 PM GMT) -- A pension trustee company has said in new High Court filings that debt regulations a Chinese shipping company is relying on to dodge payment of around £6.4 million ($9 million) do not apply, and that the defendant is liable to pay the debts.



The trustees of Johnson Stevens Agencies Ltd., a U.K.-based shipping firm known as JSA, are seeking to recover debts from China Shipping (U.K.) Agency Co. Ltd. and Multimodal Logistics Ltd., which acted as participating employers in the firm’s savings plan from Oct. 2001....

