Medical Device, Biotech Cos. Price IPOs Raising $30M Total

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 4:19 PM EST) -- Israeli medical device company Motus GI Holdings Inc. and German biotechnology firm BioFrontera Inc. raised a combined $30 million from U.S. initial public offerings and saw shares begin trading Wednesday, representing the only two operating companies set to price in a quiet week for IPOs.



Motus GI sold 3.5 million shares priced at $5 each, representing the bottom of its projected range of $5 to $7, raising $18 million in a downsized offering. The company, advised by Lowenstein Sandler LLP, previously planned to sell 4.25 million...

