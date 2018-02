PE-Backed Blank Check Co. Leo Holdings Prices $200M IPO

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 7:01 PM EST) -- Leo Holdings Corp., a U.K. blank check company affiliated with private equity firm Lion Capital LLP, raised $200 million Tuesday in a downsized initial public offering that is intended to help fund the acquisition of a consumer retail company.



London-based Leo Holdings offered 20 million units priced at $10 each, according to Nasdaq, amounting to $200 million, or one-third less than its original $300 million projection last month. The company, founded by senior executives of and advisers to consumer-focused private equity firm Lion Capital, hopes to...

To view the full article, register now.