Groups Can't Sue Over Halted Pay Data Collection, OMB Says

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 8:59 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump’s budget office urged a Washington, D.C., federal judge on Tuesday to toss a suit challenging its decision to halt an Obama-era plan to make businesses turn over detailed worker pay data, saying the decision isn’t reviewable because the plan isn’t dead and could still take effect.



The Office of Management and Budget said in its motion to dismiss the National Women’s Law Center's challenge of its decision to review the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s expansion of its EEO-1 data inquiry that the...

To view the full article, register now.