Financial Services Hit By Surging Cyberattacks, Study Says

Law360, London (February 14, 2018, 5:59 PM GMT) -- The global financial services sector suffers higher costs as a result of cybercrime than any other industry, a study by the Accenture consultancy and the Ponemon Institute, a research firm, shows.



Worldwide, financial services firms have been hit by a 40 percent leap in costs caused by cyberattacks over the past three years



The average cost of cybercrime for financial services companies globally rose to $18.28 million per firm in 2017 from $12.97 million per firm in 2014, according to the annual Cost of Cyber Crime...

