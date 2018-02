Countries Must Step Up Energy Taxes, OECD Says

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 3:48 PM EST) -- Countries around the world need to better match their energy taxes to the environmental costs of carbon emissions, according to an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development report released Wednesday, which said current tax rates are largely too low to have an impact.



The OECD, which works to establish an international standard for tax authorities, published a 58-page report that looked at how the energy taxes across 42 countries addressed the environmental damages caused by carbon emissions. According to the report, the tax rates contained in...

