Fed. Circ. Upholds PTAB Ax Of Cisco Network Security Patent

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 8:30 PM EST) -- Arista Networks Inc. notched a win in its fight with Cisco Systems Inc. over networking equipment technology on Wednesday, when the Federal Circuit upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that invalidated part of a Cisco patent that Arista had been found to infringe.



The appeals court, in a summary order without any written explanation, affirmed a June decision from the PTAB that found numerous claims in the patent were invalid because they would have been obvious.



The patent covers a way to protect network...

