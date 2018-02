Talen Energy To End Coal Burning At Pa. Power Plant

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 3:41 PM EST) -- Talen Energy Corp. has agreed to phase out coal burning at its Brunner Island power plant in central Pennsylvania, according to an agreement Wednesday with the Sierra Club that will be backed by a court-enforceable consent decree.



The Sierra Club on Wednesday filed a notice of intent to sue Talen in Pennsylvania federal court over the plant's emissions and set a May 15 filing date for the formal complaint. According to a Talen press release Wednesday, the environmental group will file a consent decree alongside its...

