Fed. Circ. Finds Another Alice Ruling Came Too Soon

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 7:22 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit faulted a lower court Wednesday for invalidating data manipulation patents as abstract ideas on a motion to dismiss, the second time in days the court has held that a judge too quickly found that patents failed the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice test.



As it did in a different case on Feb. 8, the Federal Circuit ruled that there were factual disputes about whether two Aatrix Software Inc. patents claim patent-ineligible subject matter, so Judge Harvey E. Schlesinger of the Middle District of Florida...

To view the full article, register now.