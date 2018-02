Patent Group Gets 2 Purple Leaf E-Payment Patents Nixed

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 6:49 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated a pair of patents held by Purple Leaf LLC that cover a process for conducting electronic transactions, finding that the claims challenged by patent quality advocacy group Askeladden were both obvious and anticipated.



In a set of three decisions handed down Tuesday, the PTAB found persuasive Askeladden’s arguments that the two Purple Leaf patents related to payment transfers via wireless device signals and electronic transactions were obvious in light of numerous prior art references, including past patents directed...

