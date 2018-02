Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB On Nixed Computer Lock Patents

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 10:23 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit affirmed two U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions Wednesday finding that Think Products’ patents on computer locks, which were challenged by Acco Brands, are invalid as obvious, saying the board’s claim construction was on point.



The three-judge panel rejected the argument by Think Products Inc. that the PTAB’s construction for a “captive security rod” was too narrow, and said its suggested replacement of a “rod-shaped portion of a locking assembly” was not reasonable nor consistent with the specification.



“A reasonable construction of...

To view the full article, register now.