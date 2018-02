Pfizer Fights In 2nd Circ. Over Interest Claims Deadline

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 6:01 PM EST) -- Pfizer Inc. faced off against the U.S. government in the Second Circuit on Tuesday in a bid to extract $8.3 million of interest on a delayed tax refund, telling judges it did not miss the deadline for attempting to collect the payment.



The pharmaceutical giant had lost its case in a lower court in May when U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield ruled that the company had missed a two-year statutory deadline to file its lawsuit.



Pfizer appealed the decision, and its attorney Robert Walton of Baker...

To view the full article, register now.