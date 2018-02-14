CFPB Wants Hints On How To Ease Examination Burdens
In the latest of a series of requests for information aimed at reshaping how the CFPB monitors consumer credit markets for problems and punishes companies when they arise, the bureau asked for guidance from regulated industries and other outside groups about ways to streamline its supervision and examination process.
While the bureau said in a statement that...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login