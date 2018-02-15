Senate Panel OKs Trump 7th Circ. Pick Over Dem Objections

Law360, Washington (February 15, 2018, 1:59 PM EST) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced one of President Donald Trump’s picks for the Seventh Circuit Thursday, even as Democrats cried foul over the panel ignoring Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s objections to Gass Weber Mullins LLC partner Michael Brennan.



Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., said the 11-10 vote along party lines to advance Brennan to the full Senate “killed the blue slip,” a committee tradition that allows home-state senators to object to administration judicial nominees. Meanwhile Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has cited the bipartisan support...

