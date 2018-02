Enviros To Sue EPA, Army Corps For Clean Water Rule Delay

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 7:16 PM EST) -- Environmental groups on Wednesday said they plan to sue the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers for violations of the Endangered Species Act over a two-year postponement of the effective date of an Obama-era rule defining the government's authority under the Clean Water Act.



The Center for Biological Diversity, Waterkeeper Alliance, Center for Food Safety and others sent a letter to the federal entities saying the EPA and Army Corps violated the ESA by finalizing the postponement of the 2015 Clean Water Rule...

