Trump Narrows Southern Fla. Judicial Finalists To 3

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 8:31 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump is expected to nominate two Miami-Dade state court judges and a Podhurst Orseck PA attorney to fill three of the five vacancies on the Southern District of Florida bench, sources confirmed to Law360 Wednesday, while concerns over picks for the other two vacancies remain.



The White House has notified Judges Rodolfo “Rudy” Ruiz and Rodney Smith and Podhurst Orseck attorney Roy Altman that it would begin the background check process required before formal nominations, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity. But...

