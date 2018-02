Enviros, Utilities Push For Greener Electric Grid Policies

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 8:22 PM EST) -- The continued greening of the U.S. electric grid is an inevitability, and state utility regulators need to push policies that increase clean energy deployment while maintaining reliability, the main trade group for the U.S. utility industry and a leading environmental group said Wednesday.



At the winter meeting of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners — the national umbrella group representing state utility regulators — the Edison Electric Institute and the Natural Resources Defense Council issued a joint statement outlining 21 policy recommendations to accelerate clean...

