ISN Investor Says Controllers Withheld Key Valuation Info

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 9:00 PM EST) -- A minority shareholder of ISN Software Inc. filed suit in Delaware Chancery Court on Wednesday, accusing the controllers of the company of withholding key information needed to adequately consider the fair valuation of its holdings and its rights to stock appraisal before a 2013 merger aimed at pushing out minority shareholders.



In its complaint, Gallagher Industries LLC alleges that majority shareholders William A. Addy and Joseph E. Eastin entered into a $106 million merger via written consent but did not give enough information to minority investors...

