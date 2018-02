Chicago Grad Students Sidestep NLRB In Union Push

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 9:07 PM EST) -- A union certified by the National Labor Relations Board to represent graduate students at the University of Chicago said Wednesday that it dropped its representation case in favor of seeking voluntary recognition, saying it didn’t want to give the board’s newly installed Republican members a chance to overturn Obama-era precedent that graduate assistants can unionize.



Graduate Students United — which won an NLRB supervised election in October to represent grad students at UChicago by a 1,103-479 vote — withdrew its petition seeking to represent the grad...

To view the full article, register now.