3 Securities Enforcement Developments You May Have Missed

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 12:37 PM EST) -- Over the past year, a number of developments have emerged in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigations and enforcement space that are likely to have transformative effects in the year to come. Several of those developments — shifts in SEC enforcement priorities,[1] the consequences of Kokesh,[2] and the future of the SEC’s administrative law judges[3] — have garnered a great deal of commentary.



This article highlights three key issues that have received considerably less attention: (1) “oral downloads” as waivers, (2) limitations on “Chevron deference,”...

To view the full article, register now.