Expert Analysis

3 Securities Enforcement Developments You May Have Missed

By Kurt Wolfe February 15, 2018, 12:37 PM EST

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 12:37 PM EST) -- Over the past year, a number of developments have emerged in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigations and enforcement space that are likely to have transformative effects in the year to come. Several of those developments — shifts in SEC enforcement priorities,[1] the consequences of Kokesh,[2] and the future of the SEC’s administrative law judges[3] — have garnered a great deal of commentary.

This article highlights three key issues that have received considerably less attention: (1) “oral downloads” as waivers, (2) limitations on “Chevron deference,”...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular