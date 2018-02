Appvion Lenders Slam Creditors' Bid To Challenge Liens

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 7:20 PM EST) -- Secured creditors of specialty-paper maker Appvion Inc. objected late Wednesday in Delaware bankruptcy court to the official unsecured creditors committee's request to challenge the liens of the secured creditors, saying the clock has run out on such claims.



In its objection, secured first-lien agent Jefferies Finance LLC, which administers more than $250 million in Appvion's debt, said the terms of a final order issued in October approving a $325 million debtor-in-possession financing package provided an ample, two-month window for the committee to bring challenges to the...

