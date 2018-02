Judge Blasts Tilton Removal As 'Objectively Unreasonable'

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 4:39 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal magistrate judge on Wednesday called for a suit brought by three investment funds against their former manager Lynn Tilton to be returned to state court, saying that Tilton's bid to rope in a national bank so federal courts would have jurisdiction was “objectively unreasonable.”



Tilton has been locked in a multifront legal battle against the so-called Zohar funds for years over control of the manufacturing companies that the funds invested in while Tilton was at their helm. The funds sued in Delaware Chancery...

