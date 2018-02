Lawmakers Want Action On Stalled USTR Nominees

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 9:12 PM EST) -- More than two dozen lawmakers on Wednesday urged the Senate leadership to quickly approve a fleet of pending Trump administration nominees to serve in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, stressing the need for a fully staffed agency to deliver a cohesive trade policy.



To date, the four most senior positions under U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer remain vacant, even as the administration pursues an extensive renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement and gears up for sweeping enforcement efforts targeting China and other...

To view the full article, register now.