Enviros Sue EPA, FWS For Release Of Info On 3 Pesticides

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 9:00 PM EST) -- The Center for Biological Diversity on Tuesday filed suit In D.C. District Court against two government agencies, alleging they violated public records law by failing to release information about how certain pesticides might harm Endangered Species Act-protected animals and habitats.



The environmental group wants the court to say the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service violated the Freedom of Information Act and to force them to release the requested records. According to the CBD, the initial requests were made in June...

