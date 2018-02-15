FCA Proposes Global Fintech 'Sandbox' To Boost Innovation

Law360, London (February 15, 2018, 5:09 PM GMT) -- The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority has set out plans to allow innovators in the financial sector to test new products and services in multiple jurisdictions without the burden of regulation, building on its four-year-old domestic "sandbox" scheme.



The financial watchdog revealed plans on Wednesday to create a worldwide regulatory sandbox, a “safe space” in which the authority and its equivalents in other jurisdictions will allow companies to test innovative ideas without the threat of punishment or onerous oversight should the offerings break rules.



“Our sandbox currently only...

