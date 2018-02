Payments Regulator Orders Fix To Ease Direct Debit Switching

Law360, London (February 15, 2018, 6:15 PM GMT) -- The Payment Systems Regulator said Thursday it has ordered one of the U.K.’s major retail payment system operators to come up with a solution to prevent firms that administer direct debits payments from hindering wider access to the market.



The PSR said that Bacs Payment Schemes Ltd. must draw up a detailed proposal on how it will make sure incumbent commercial facilities management providers, which are responsible for the collection or oversight of direct debits for another organization, cannot refuse consent to the so-called bulk change...

