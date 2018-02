FCA's RBS Report Standoff Leads To Leadership Questions

Law360, London (February 15, 2018, 4:54 PM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority's failure to take quick, aggressive action on allegations that RBS mistreated small businesses recalls earlier fumbles when dealing with the Libor rate-rigging scandals, leaving lawmakers questioning whether the agency needs new leadership and possibly new regulatory tools.



Senior members of Parliament have accused the financial services regulator of mishandling its long-running investigation into politically charged allegations that the Royal Bank of Scotland PLC pushed small business customers into its restructuring unit for its own profit.



The agency and its chief executive, Andrew...

