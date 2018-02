Bank Backs Egyptian Yeast Co. With $52M Loan

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:34 PM EST) -- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said Thursday that it's supplying an Egyptian yeast producer with a $52 million loan to expand its export business, its first deal with a Chinese-owned company.



The money will help Angel Yeast Egypt finance the construction of a new production facility as well as a state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plant in the city of Beni Suef, EBRD said in a press release. The bank, which was established in the wake of the collapse of the Soviet Union to help former Communist countries with...

