Brokers Told Not To Wait To Look At Base Outside UK

Law360, London (February 16, 2018, 4:10 PM GMT) -- U.K. insurance brokers should decide swiftly whether to set up a new European subsidiary to keep business channels open after Brexit, Ernst & Young and a leading industry lobby have warned.



The accounting giant and the London and International Insurance Brokers’ Association issued a joint report on Thursday, in which they assess the regulatory environments in 10 key European countries, to help brokers in London select a possible new base.



“If brokers do not move with pace, they risk not being ready to trade with underwriters’...

