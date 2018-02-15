FERC Opens Power Markets To Energy Storage With New Rule

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:42 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Thursday finalized a rule that aims to remove barriers for energy storage providers to participate in regional wholesale electricity markets, a potential game-changer as more renewable energy makes its way onto the grid.



The rule directs the regional grid operators that run the wholesale electricity markets to revise their tariffs to establish market rules that “properly recognize” the physical and operational characteristics of electricity storage providers. That's a universe of technologies that includes batteries, flywheels and pumped hydroelectric power....

