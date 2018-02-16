Expert Analysis

Was Heir-Tracker Antitrust Indictment A Hair Too Late?

By Robert Connolly and Karen Sharp February 16, 2018, 12:31 PM EST

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 12:31 PM EST) -- On Aug. 17, 2016, a Utah grand jury returned a one-count Sherman Act indictment against Kemp & Associates Inc. and Daniel J. Mannix,[1] a Kemp corporate officer. According to the indictment, the conspiracy was an agreement to “allocate customers of Heir Location Services sold in the United States” that began as early as September 1999 and continued as late as Jan. 29, 2014.

Heir location service companies identify heirs to estates of intestate decedents and, in exchange for a contingency fee, develop evidence and prove heirs'...
