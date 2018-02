Chancery OKs TransPerfect Buyout By Shawe

Law360, Wilmington (February 15, 2018, 8:36 PM EST) -- A Delaware Chancery judge on Thursday approved the $770 million sale of legal translation firm TransPerfect to Philip Shawe, rejecting his co-founder and bitter rival Elizabeth Elting’s opposition and ruling there was no indication the court-appointed custodian overseeing the process exercised poor judgment or wasn’t impartial.



In a 72-page opinion, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard approved the recommendation from Robert B. Pincus of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP — the custodian he appointed in 2015 to oversee a sale process he ordered to break a...

To view the full article, register now.