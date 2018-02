Justice Thomas Not Bitter, But Says Senate Process Broken

Law360, Washington (February 15, 2018, 8:33 PM EST) -- Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas insists he harbors no “bitter feelings” about his scandal-rocked Senate confirmation in 1991, but said Thursday the process has become a gladiator-like “spectacle” that discourages people from serving on the bench.



Without ever referencing the specifics of his Senate experience more than 20 years ago — in which he was accused of sexual harassment by his personal assistant, Anita Hill — Justice Thomas scorned the modern confirmation process in a conversation with a former clerk at the Library of Congress....

To view the full article, register now.