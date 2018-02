Regulators To Review Enhanced Oversight Of Prudential

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 7:13 PM EST) -- U.S. financial regulators on Wednesday announced plans to review the designation of Prudential Financial Inc. for enhanced regulatory supervision, potentially paving the way for removing the insurer and asset manager from its designation as a systemically important financial institution.



The Financial Stability Oversight Council, a panel of U.S. financial regulators created by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, said in a statementlate Wednesday that it would meet on Feb. 21 to discuss the “annual reevaluation of the designation of a nonbank financial company.” Currently, the only nonbank financial...

