SPACs Set For Another Strong Year, Fund Manager Says

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:30 PM EST) -- Coming off a record-breaking 2017, initial public offerings by special-purpose acquisition companies are poised for another robust year but may fall below last year’s torrid pace, a hedge fund founder told a gathering of business people and lawyers Thursday in New York.



SPACs, also known as blank-check companies, raised $13.2 billion from 40 IPOs in 2017, according to data from Citigroup Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. That is the most on record and eclipses the prior high of $12.1 billion in 2007, just before the...

