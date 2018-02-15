Bayer Claims Perrigo Infringed Finacea Drug Patents

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 6:48 PM EST) -- Bayer AG accused Perrigo UK Finco LP on Thursday in Delaware federal court of infringing a half dozen of its patents by seeking approval to sell a generic version of the rosacea treatment Finacea Foam.



Bayer said in the complaint that Perrigo’s abbreviated new drug application filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration infringes six patents, and urged the court to block approval until the patents expire.



“Unless Perrigo is enjoined from infringing the [patents], actively inducing infringement of the [patents] and contributing to the...

