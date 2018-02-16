Kirkland Nabs Debt Finance Attys From Norton Rose, Simpson

By Bonnie Eslinger

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 6:23 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP has fortified its debt finance practice with the hiring of two attorneys in Washington, D.C. — from Norton Rose Fulbright and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP — who bring notable energy and project finance transactions experience, the firm announced Thursday.

Rohit Chaudhry and Roald Nashi have focused their practice on energy and project finance transactions, representing private equity sponsors, institutional investors, developers and others, in both domestic and international matters, according to Kirkland.

Jeffrey C. Hammes, Kirkland’s Global Management Executive Committee chairman,...
