Amazon To Pay EPA $1.2M For Illegal Pesticide Sales

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 11:00 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday announced that Amazon Services LLC will pay a $1,215,700 penalty to settle allegations it facilitated the distribution of imported pesticide products by third-party vendors that were not licensed for sale in the United States.



From early 2013 to November 2015, Amazon committed nearly 4,000 violations of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, according to the EPA announcement. Unregistered and misbranded pesticide products pose a hazard to the public, the agency said.



The EPA began investigating the online sales...

