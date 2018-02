Sen. Finance Committee Advances 2 Top USTR Noms

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:14 PM EST) -- The Senate Finance Committee on Thursday unanimously advanced the nominations of C.J. Mahoney and Dennis Shea to serve in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, after lawmakers urged the committee to quickly fill the still-vacant positions under USTR Robert Lighthizer in the midst of ongoing trade negotiations.



The committee had been slated to vote on Mahoney and Shea on Wednesday, but the vote was postponed as the panel had lacked a quorum. It unanimously voted in favor of Mahoney as a deputy USTR and Shea...

To view the full article, register now.