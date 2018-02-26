Expert Analysis

A Closer Look At Fed. Circ. Guidance For PTAB In MaxLinear

By Scott Jarratt February 26, 2018, 1:14 PM EST

Law360 (February 26, 2018, 1:14 PM EST) -- In MaxLinear Inc. v. CF Crespe LLC., No. 2017-1039, 2018 U.S. App. LEXIS 1930 (Fed. Cir. Jan. 25, 2018), the Federal Circuit vacated and remanded the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s final written decision in IPR2015-00592 (the ‘592 IPR). The PTAB had found that all instituted claims were not shown to be unpatentable, but during the pendency of the appeal, the Federal Circuit affirmed a decision in another inter partes review finding the same patent’s independent claims unpatentable. The Federal Circuit then held that collateral estoppel applied...
