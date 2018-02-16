Swiss Pioneer Regulation To Grow ICO Fundraising Market

Law360, London (February 16, 2018, 2:36 PM GMT) -- The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority unveiled plans on Friday for regulating digital currency fundraising vehicles, or so-called initial coin offerings, using money-laundering laws or by treating them as securities.



FINMA's step marks a first attempt by a European regulator to supervise the issuing of ICOs, which offer investors digital tokens, rather than stock, as a form of investment in a startup company. The tokens are based on blockchain technology, which uses a publicly distributed ledger to record every step of a transaction.



The regulator said...

