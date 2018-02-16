Financial Adviser Linked To British Steel Close To Default

Law360, London (February 16, 2018, 1:02 PM GMT) -- The U.K.'s statutory compensation program said Thursday it is preparing to declare Active Wealth (U.K.) Ltd. in default after the firm came under scrutiny for advice it gave to members of the troubled British Steel Pension Scheme.



Parliament's work and pensions committee and the FCA are investigating Active Wealth amid concerns that steel workers were given questionable advice. (AP) The Financial Services Compensation Scheme announced that it is working with the Financial Conduct Authority to examine Active Wealth after the financial advisory firm entered into voluntary liquidation on Feb....

